Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 15,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 82,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Applied Energetics Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $192.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 466.58% and a negative net margin of 330.64%.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.