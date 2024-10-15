Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $227.81 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.59 and a fifty-two week high of $228.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

