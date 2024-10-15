Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

APRE stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.03. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 1,012.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

