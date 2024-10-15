Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Arch Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Arch Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
About Arch Therapeutics
Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.
