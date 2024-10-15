Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.25. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.