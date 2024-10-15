Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 25,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Ardelyx Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $86,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
