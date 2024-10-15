Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 251 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.25. 978,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,675. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.93.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.