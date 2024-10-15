Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.68. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

