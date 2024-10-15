Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys 30 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 600.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $2,913,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,079.96 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,018.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,750.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.