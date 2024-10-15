Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

