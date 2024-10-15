Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

