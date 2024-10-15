Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 156.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 58,602 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,529,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 94,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,696,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,133,000 after purchasing an additional 218,877 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

