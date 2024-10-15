Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 241 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Shares of DD stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

