Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 22.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 97,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1,060.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

