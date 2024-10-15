Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,000 ($91.41) price target on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($80.31) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,537.86 ($72.31).

Ashtead Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AHT traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,792 ($75.63). 2,106,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,409.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,513.80. The stock has a market cap of £25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,186.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,437 ($57.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,180 ($80.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75.

In related news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($71.56), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($286,236.62). Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

