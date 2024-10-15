ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.
ASPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ ASPI opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. ASP Isotopes has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 5.11.
ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
