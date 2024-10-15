ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASPI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASPI opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. ASP Isotopes has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 5.11.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

See Also

