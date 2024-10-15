Aspect Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,244 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

