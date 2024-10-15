Aspect Partners LLC Sells 6,405 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Aspect Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. 5,736,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.