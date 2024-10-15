Aspect Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 899,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

