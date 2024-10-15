Aspect Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aspect Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,475. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

