ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 441,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASR Nederland Stock Performance

Shares of ASR Nederland stock remained flat at $50.49 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $50.49.

About ASR Nederland

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

