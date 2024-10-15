ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.
