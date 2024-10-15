Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Jack R. Lazar Sells 2,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Astera Labs stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,490. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 11,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

