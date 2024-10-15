AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

