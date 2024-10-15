AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Raised by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 138,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 90.4% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,564,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,422,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,581,469. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

