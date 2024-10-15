Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Up 16.3% in September

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 997,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $973.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVAH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.