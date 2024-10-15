AWM Investment Company, Inc. Purchases 783,000 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) insider AWM Investment Company, Inc. acquired 783,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,221,010.20.
Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.45. 25,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,118. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.
About Hamilton Thorne
