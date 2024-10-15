AWM Investment Company, Inc. Purchases 783,000 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) insider AWM Investment Company, Inc. acquired 783,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,221,010.20.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.45. 25,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,118. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

About Hamilton Thorne

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.