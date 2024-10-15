Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.62 and last traded at $95.75. Approximately 2,577,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,633,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.11.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 17.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,577 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,884,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Baidu by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,263,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after acquiring an additional 338,110 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

