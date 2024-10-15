Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 19,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $39,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 2,162,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,938. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.78. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

