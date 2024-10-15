Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Update

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 897,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $39,307.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,681.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,294 shares of company stock worth $185,855 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAND. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.