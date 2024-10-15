Barclays Boosts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $100.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.78. 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

