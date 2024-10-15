Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Barco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCNAF remained flat at $13.50 during trading on Tuesday. Barco has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.
About Barco
