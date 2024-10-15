Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,785,000 after purchasing an additional 480,177 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.95. 142,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

