Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of V traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.27. 3,516,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,943. The company has a market cap of $510.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.