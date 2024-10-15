BDF Gestion Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BDF Gestion raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of BDF Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,668,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,998,531. The company has a market capitalization of $699.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

