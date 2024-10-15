BDF Gestion Lowers Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BDF Gestion decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 268,555 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 45,954 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,135,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

KDP traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.92. 4,982,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638,884. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

