Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.

