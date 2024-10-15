Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 410,255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 447,800 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 100.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 235,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 118,235 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Insider Transactions at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.