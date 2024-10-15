Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $74.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Berry Global Group traded as high as $69.94 and last traded at $69.79, with a volume of 41243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.29.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

