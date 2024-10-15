BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

BIOLASE Price Performance

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370,817.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

