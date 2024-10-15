Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after purchasing an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 467,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

