Birch Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,898,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,514. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

