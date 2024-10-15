Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $193.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,805. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day moving average of $177.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

