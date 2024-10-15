Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.49 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and $6,938.35 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00019519 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006848 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 732.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,164.60 or 0.39983406 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

