BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

