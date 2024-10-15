BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.26 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,984 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.