BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.