BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.38.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE:ATZ opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$51.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$581.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

