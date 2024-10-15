BNB Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. BNB has a total market cap of $86.10 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for $590.02 or 0.00898749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,848 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

