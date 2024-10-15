Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Buys 418 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $428.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

